Man indicted for deadly Fairfield Township Walmart shooting

Anthony Freeman Brown
Anthony Freeman Brown(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The suspect in a deadly Walmart shooting in Fairfield Township has been indicted on several charges.

Anthony Brown, 32, was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having weapons under disability.

Adam Lee Black, 35, died at the scene of the shooting on May 26, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

The Fairfield Township police incident report says Black was shopping at the store around 8 p.m. when Brown fired gunshots during a robbery attempt.

A Walmart employee was shot in the chest and they were taken to UC West Chester Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Their condition is not known at this time.

Brown fled the scene on the shooting but was taken into custody in Middletown.

He is currently being held on a $5 million bond.

