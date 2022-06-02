Contests
Morning showers and storms before pleasant weather moves in

First Alert Weather Day remains until 8 a.m.
Scattered showers and storms for the morning, but drier air moves in Thursday afternoon.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A First Alert Weather Day continues until 8 a.m. this morning due to the threat of standing water and downpours in some showers and storms this morning. However, the threat for severe storms has ended.

Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will continue through 8 a.m., but isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder will redevelop from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. and end from west to east. The Cincinnati metro should be rain-free after 1 p.m. as clouds slowly decrease.

Thursday afternoon will be dry, cooler and less humid across the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Afternoon temperatures will drop into the 70s for a few days before hovering around the low-to-mid 80s.

The weather will be rain-free until Monday with isolated threats for showers and storms. This won’t be a complete washout as it appears to be your typical summertime afternoon storms that pop-up. The threat continues through the middle of the work week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

