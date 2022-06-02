Ohio House passes bill banning transgender girls from female school sports

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio House lawmakers late Wednesday passed a bill prohibiting transgender girls from joining female sports teams in schools, state institutions of higher education and private colleges.

It passed with heavy GOP support 56-28 party-line vote in House Bill 151, which replaces the Ohio Teacher Residency Program with a two-year local teacher mentorship program that starts in the 2023-2024 school year.

The version passed late Wednesday now also says this:

“and to enact the Save Women’s Sports Act to require schools, state institutions of higher education, and private colleges to designate separate single-sex teams and sports for each sex.”

The bill also requires:

Transgender female athletes to join male or co-ed teams

Students to get a signed statement from a doctor verifying their biological sex if it is questioned

Schools that knowingly violate H.B. 151 could face legal action.

The bill goes next to the Senate for consideration, but that won’t be happening anytime soon.

Lawmakers are now on summer break and are not expected back in session until late fall.

Wednesday’s vote came on the first day of Pride Month.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association allows transgender girls and boys to compete on teams that align with their gender if they meet certain physical criteria.

“Transgender student athletes should have equal opportunity to participate in sports,” their policy states. “The integrity of women’s sports should be preserved. Policies governing sports should be objective, workable and predictable; they should also be written, available and equitably enforced. Policies governing the participation of transgender students in sports should be fair in light of the tremendous variation among individuals in strength, size, musculature and ability.”

State Rep. Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati) responded early Thursday, telling FOX19 NOW this is the second time House Republicans tried to add this amendment to a bill last minute before a vote.

“It’s all about politics and not about real problems,” she said. “It is totally unnecessary and the OHSAA already has policies in place addressing this issue.”

The legislation was sponsored by a Republican lawmaker from Harrison County in eastern Ohio, Rep. Don Jones.

When he proposed House Bill 151, there was no mention of transgender athletes and he said there was too much state control in education.

A Gallup poll last year concluded that 62% of Americans believe transgender athletes should play on teams matching their gender at birth.

State Sen. George Lang, a Republican whose district includes West Chester and Liberty townships in Butler County, says he supports House Bill 151 and will vote yes for it when comes to the Senate.

“I support the fact that biological males should not compete against biological females,” he tells FOX19 NOW.

