Remembering the June 2, 1990 tornado outbreak

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On this day in 1990, dozens of tornadoes touched down in the Midwest and Ohio Valley.

Joseph Von Rissen was 15-years-old when a tornado ripped through Harrison, Ohio, just three miles from his house in West Harrison, Indiana.

He remembers going to Harrison with his family to see if anyone needed help.

Between 8 p.m. on June 2 and 2 a.m. June 3, six tornadoes caused major damage across the Tri-State.

Von Rissen recalls what he heard meteorologists say on TV as the storms moved through.

“Yes, I feel like they were telling us,” answers Von Rissen, “I can’t remember the exact wording. They said it in a way that you knew they were a lot more serious than normal.”

Thirty-seven tornadoes in total touched down in parts of several states.

Here in the Tri-State, an F4 was on the ground for 33 miles crossing through Bright, Indiana, Harrison, Ohio and Mason. Winds were estimated between 206 and 270mph.

“I do remember we were in the basement with a transistor radio on 700AM listening to what they were saying about it,” remembers Von Rissen.

Thirty-seven people were injured but nobody died here in the Tri-State. Others died in parts of Indiana.

In Bright, 50 homes were destroyed and in Hamilton County 800 to 900 homes were damaged. In addition, 31 businesses and three schools were damaged.

“The police were checking identification because they had a lot of people coming in and looting,” says Von Rissen, “And they wanted to keep that to a minimum.”

Von Rissen is now a New Trenton Volunteer Firefighter.

He says storms and tornadoes fascinate him, but helping those that are injured in storms is what he really enjoys.

This was a nighttime tornado outbreak. We often talk about how those can be even more deadly simply because people are sleeping or not aware of what’s happening. We always encourage you to have a way to get warnings or alerts at all times of the day and night so that you can take cover if a tornado is in your area.

You can find more information about this event on our own weather blog from 2015.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.