Man sentenced to 15 years to life for Fairfield murder

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man will spend 15 years to life in prison following a guilty plea in connection with a deadly 2021 shooting.

Miguel Galliher, 20, pleaded guilty in April to the murder of 44-year-old Robert Strong.

Galliher was arrested in November of 2021 in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at LugNutz Bar on Donald Drive.

A news release said during an argument at the bar, Galliher shot and killed Strong.

Police say that Galliher also shot Hailey Vierling, 21, and Jerome Golston, 30, who both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, Judge McElfresh sentenced Galliher to 15 years to life plus three years for gun specification.

