Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Trio of Tri-State locations to host World’s Largest Swimming Lesson in June

The free worldwide event has helped teach swim skills to hundreds of thousands of kids and...
The free worldwide event has helped teach swim skills to hundreds of thousands of kids and adults.(WAFB)
By Andrea Finney
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The 2022 World’s Largest Swimming Lesson is just around the corner.

The annual event is held at hundreds of waterparks across the world.

The free worldwide event has helped teach swim skills to hundreds of thousands of kids and adults.

Organizers said on several occasions it has set the Guinness World Record as the largest simultaneous swim lesson.

Marley Wallace, Assistant Brand Manager at Coney Island, said they participate each year because they prioritize swim safety.

“Having those swim skills really helps in situations like a Coney Island or in bigger pools, because you get the confidence to be able to swim around the deep end,” said Wallace. “And you don’t lose stamina or get freaked out when the floor goes out from beneath you.”

Wallace said Coney Island has more than 3 million gallons of water in its pool, so it’s expansive.

She says sometimes kids who do not have the strongest swimming skills will move out into deeper water and get a little panicked. The kids then need a lifeguard to come in and save them.

In the United States, the CDC concludes children ages one to four die from drowning more than any other cause of death outside of birth defects.

Wallace said the event teaches attendees how to swim with confidence and builds on any current knowledge.

“They start at the basics, just on how to keep yourself above water, and then they get into some more advanced skills of teaching you how to paddle and move into the deeper levels of the water,” Wallace explained.

You can attend the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson at three locations within the Tri-State:

  • Sunlite Water Adventure at Coney Island
  • Soak City at King’s Island
  • Silverlake “The Family Place”

The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson will take place on June 23, and both children and adults can participate.

While the event itself is free, you may be required to purchase a ticket to get inside some of the water parks. You can find all the contact and ticket information here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Security guard at Miami Valley Hospital shot and killed by prisoner who was being treated in...
Security guard killed in shooting at Ohio hospital
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Former Addyston Police Chief Dorian LaCourse
Former Tri-State police chief avoids prison time in ‘machine gun scheme’
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2015 file photo, a large bison blocks traffic as tourists take photos of...
Ohio woman gored by bison, tossed into air during Yellowstone National Park visit

Latest News

Gas pump
KY governor stops state gas tax hike
County commissioners to vote on $10M in stadium upgrades needed for World Cup bid
Security guard at Miami Valley Hospital shot and killed by prisoner who was being treated in...
Coroner IDs security guard killed in Ohio hospital shooting
Ohio House lawmakers late Wednesday passed a bill prohibiting transgender girls from joining...
Ohio House passes bill banning transgender girls from female school sports