Trio of Tri-State locations to host World’s Largest Swimming Lesson in June

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The 2022 World’s Largest Swimming Lesson is just around the corner.

The annual event is held at hundreds of waterparks across the world.

The free worldwide event has helped teach swim skills to hundreds of thousands of kids and adults.

Organizers said on several occasions it has set the Guinness World Record as the largest simultaneous swim lesson.

Marley Wallace, Assistant Brand Manager at Coney Island, said they participate each year because they prioritize swim safety.

“Having those swim skills really helps in situations like a Coney Island or in bigger pools, because you get the confidence to be able to swim around the deep end,” said Wallace. “And you don’t lose stamina or get freaked out when the floor goes out from beneath you.”

Wallace said Coney Island has more than 3 million gallons of water in its pool, so it’s expansive.

She says sometimes kids who do not have the strongest swimming skills will move out into deeper water and get a little panicked. The kids then need a lifeguard to come in and save them.

In the United States, the CDC concludes children ages one to four die from drowning more than any other cause of death outside of birth defects.

Wallace said the event teaches attendees how to swim with confidence and builds on any current knowledge.

“They start at the basics, just on how to keep yourself above water, and then they get into some more advanced skills of teaching you how to paddle and move into the deeper levels of the water,” Wallace explained.

You can attend the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson at three locations within the Tri-State:

Sunlite Water Adventure at Coney Island

Soak City at King’s Island

Silverlake “The Family Place”

The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson will take place on June 23, and both children and adults can participate.

While the event itself is free, you may be required to purchase a ticket to get inside some of the water parks. You can find all the contact and ticket information here.

