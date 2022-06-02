US soccer star Christian Pulisic frustrated by lack of Americans at TQL Stadium

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - United State Men’s National Team star Christian Pulisic did not mince words when speaking about what he felt was an underwhelming amount of American support in Cincinnati.

TQL Stadium hosted the USMNT on Wednesday for the second time in less than a year.

The Americans in the stands witnessed a superb match from the red, white and blue on the pitch as they defeated Morocco, 3-0. However, it was the lack of red, white and blue in the stands that irked the 23-year-old star.

According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, 19,512 attended the USMNT-Morocco match. That is nearly 7,000 under the 26,000 capacity limit for TQL Stadium.

Following the match, the USMNT captain was asked by an ESPN reporter how it felt to be back in the U.S. and playing in front of his fellow Americans.

Pulisic expressed disappointment with the lack of Americans who came out to TQL Stadium Wednesday.

Christian Pulisic called out the lack of USMNT home fan support after their match against Morocco. pic.twitter.com/kyxBMDw20l — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 2, 2022

Christian Pulisic shares his thoughts on just under 20,000 USMNT fans making it to TQL Stadium tonight. The venue has a capacity of 26,000. pic.twitter.com/tZtwE0doT4 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 2, 2022

A report from FanNation Futbol, ticket prices may have been the main factor for the lack of USMNT fans on Wednesday.

The report claims most tickets to the friendly match ranged in prices from $60-$160 plus fees. FanNation Futbol says that is a steep price considering the fact that Morrocco is not even ranked in FIFA’s top 20 teams.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.