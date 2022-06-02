Contests
West Chester police searching for vehicle in connection with pedestrian fatality

The white Ford Edge has damage to the front passenger’s side headlight and the bumper, police...
The white Ford Edge has damage to the front passenger’s side headlight and the bumper, police said.(West Chester Police)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - West Chester police are now looking for the driver of a white SUV in connection with the woman who was found dead on May 29.

Sherry Haywood, 46, of Cincinnati was found on Mulhauser Road near Princeton Glendale Road by a security guard from a nearby building, according to police. She died from multiple traumatic injuries, the Butler County Coroner’s Office determined.

As the investigation into her death continues, West Chester police released photos of a white Ford Edge and are searching for it and the driver.

Police said they think the model year is between 2007 and 2011.

The white SUV has damage to the front passenger’s side headlight and the bumper, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle in the photograph, who saw something, or who might have information regarding this incident is urged to call West Chester Police at 513-777-7270.

