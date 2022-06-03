Bond reduced for man indicted in deadly Fairfield Township Walmart shooting

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Bond has been reduced to $1.2 million for the man accused of killing one person and injuring another at a Fairfield Township Walmart.

Anthony Brown, 32, originally had his bond set at $5 million.

When he first appeared in court for the alleged crime, his attorney, Clyde Bennett II, called the $5 million bond “unconstitutional.” Bennett said then he would challenge the bond amount.

The 32-year-old is indicted on charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having weapons under disability.

Adam Lee Black, 35, died at the scene of the shooting on May 26, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

The Fairfield Township police incident report says Black was shopping at the store around 8 p.m. when Brown fired gunshots during a robbery attempt.

MORE COVERAGE | Fairfield police report reveals new details in deadly Walmart shooting

A Walmart employee was shot in the chest and taken to UC West Chester Hospital in critical condition, police said. Police have not released an update on the employee’s condition.

Brown fled the scene of the shooting but was taken into custody in Middletown around 4 a.m. on May 27.

