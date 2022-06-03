Cincinnati Zoo named nation’s best zoo in USA Today contest

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Zoo was named the best zoo in USA Today’s 10Best Contest for the second year in a row.

“It’s wonderful to be recognized for being a great Zoo AND a great Botanical Garden,” Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden director Thane Maynard said. “The Zoo is a special place to Cincinnatians and visitors alike, and we want to thank everyone who voted for us in both categories.”

Here are the top 10 in the best zoo category:

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden - Cincinnati, Ohio

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium - Omaha, Nebraska

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo - Colorado Springs, Colorado

Brevard Zoo - Melbourne, Florida

Memphis Zoo - Memphis, Tennessee

Audubon Zoo - New Orleans, Louisiana

Philadelphia Zoo - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium - Columbus, Ohio

Houston Zoo - Houston, Texas

Saint Louis Zoo - St. Louis, Missouri

The botanical garden was voted the second-best in the 10Best Botanical Garden category, according to USA Today.

