It’s National Donut Day. Here’s where to get the sweetest deals 🍩

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Whether you like your donuts glazed, mini or with a meatball on top, there are deals to be had this National Donut Day in Cincinnati.

The holiday was established in 1938 by the Salvation Army, who served donuts to soldiers to raise their spirits during World War I. Now, it’s marked with local and national donut shop deals and is celebrated every first Friday of June.

Do-nut delay: read on below to find National Donut Day deals in Cincinnati, courtesy of our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Peace, Love and Little Donuts of Hyde Park

Stop for donuts, free coffee and kid-friendly activities on Friday.

3440 Edwards Road, Hyde Park.

Marcella’s Doughnuts & Bakery

Marcella’s Doughnuts & Bakery will have special donuts and merchandise for sale in celebration of National Donut Day. Find more information on the company’s Facebook page.

29 Ohio 125, Amelia.

Busken Bakery

Customers at Busken Bakery can get a free glazed donut today while supplies last.

Locations in Highland Heights, Batavia, Glendale and Hyde Park.

Krispy Kreme

Get a free donut, any kind, today at Krispy Kreme. Plus, snag an extra glazed donut for $1 after buying a dozen or 16 mini donuts at regular price.

7835 Beechmont Ave., Cherry Grove.

Duck Donuts

Get a free cinnamon sugar donut today.

5635 Deerfield Blvd., Mason.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Get a free donut with any drink order.

Ikea

Ikea in West Chester is joining Butler County’s 80-mile Donut Trail with its own creation this National Donut Day. The Swedish furniture retailer and Travel Butler County, Ohio partnered to release a free, limited-time donut exclusively at the Ikea in West Chester.

Dubbed the “Meatball Donut,” the pastry features a soft, cinnamon roll-style base, ligonberry glaze and sauce and is topped with one of the brand’s beloved Swedish meatballs, either traditional or meatless.

The donuts will be available for free from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday while supplies last.

9500 Ikea Way, West Chester Township.

Moonrise Doughnuts

Celebrate National Donut Day with $1 off dozens, live music, balloon animals and Braxton beer at Moonrise Doughnuts.

3722 Winston Ave., Covington.

Daylight Donuts

Get a free glazed donut with any purchase, or get three free glazed donuts with any dozen.

4200 Aero Drive, Mason.

Pink in a Blanket Doughnuts

Each dozen comes with a free bag of donut holes.

7220 Burlington Pike, Florence.

The Donut Dude

Take home a free old-fashioned cake donut with any purchases. Featured flavors include sour cream, blueberry and chocolate.

7132 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester Township.

