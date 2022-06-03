Lebanon prison correction officers quit amid investigation

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two female correction officers at a state prison in the northern Cincinnati suburbs quit last month amid an internal investigation, state records show.

There were allegations of inappropriate relationships with inmates at Lebanon Correctional Institution off Ohio 63 in Turtlecreek Township and contraband including marijuana possibly being brought in, according to the documents.

“Eric and I just got notified of a hot lead on one of the targeted staff below that some of your all (sic) tools may be able to dig deeper on,” a prison investigator wrote in a May 12 investigative report.

The report states an inmate and staff member “may be involved in an inappropriate relationship.” It also says the staff/inmate relationship is “substantiated.”

We received the records for this story from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ORDC).

The investigative report states there were allegations an inmate refers to one of the officers as “Wifey” and she “appears to have conveyed unidentified objects, marijuana and tobacco into the facility.” It also was alleged someone’s mother “assisted with conveyances by providing (the officer) with contraband.”

A forensic examination of the cell phone confiscated from an inmate “confirms the staff/inmate relationship and conveyance,” the report states.

No charges are being filed.

“We looked into it and we couldn’t prove a crime on either case. She was never caught carrying contraband into the facility,” said Lt. James Shlotterbeck, the commander of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s investigative section for the Wilmington District.

FOX19 NOW is not naming the officers and is attempting to reach them for comment.

The other correction officer was interviewed in the investigator’s office on May 5, another investigative report shows.

She was accompanied by a union representative and answered all questions put to her during an audio-recorded interview with an investigator.

She told the investigator she did know the inmate from him being incarcerated at the prison “and that she did not have any personal conversations with him.”

The investigator played a recorded “GTL recorded” phone call from Feb. 5 at 10:34 p.m., the report states.

GTL is a system the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction uses to help monitor inmate phone calls. Prison systems monitor inmate calls in Ohio and many other states.

GTL also can provide forensic machines to collect data from contraband cellphones.

After the investigator played the call for her, he asked her if she recalled that specific conversation and if that was her on the phone with the inmate, the investigative report states.

She responded “Yes,” to both questions, according to the report.

“At that time, the union requested an intermission,” the investigator wrote in the report. “Upon entering back into the investigator’s office, (the union representative) advised that she was wishing to talk to us and at that time she advised she was wishing to resign and to conclude the investigation.”

Both correction officers’ resignation forms are marked as “Not recommended for rehire.”

One of the officer’s forms states she is quitting due to “Other employment - private sector.”

That officer wrote an email to the human resources director at the prison stating: “I am very appreciative of all the opportunities this job has provided for me and for the growth I have experienced during my time here. Thank you for everything that you have given me in my 14 months here as a correctional officer. I wish all of you the very best going forward. Thank you again!”

