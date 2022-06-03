Man convicted of murdering Marcus Fiesel scheduled for parole hearing

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man who was convicted in 2007 of murdering his 3-year-old foster child will be up for parole in July, according to the Clermont County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve.

Marcus Fiesel was a child living with autism who was being fostered by David and Liz Carroll.

The Carrolls wrapped Fiesel in a blanket, put tape around him and then left the boy in a closet where it reached over 100 degrees, Tekulve said.

They then left to attend a family reunion in Kentucky and once they returned home 30 hours later, Marcus was dead.

Instead of calling police, David and Liz Carroll covered Marcus’s body with clothes and put him in a large box.

David and his live-in girlfriend Amy Baker drove to an abandoned chimney in Brown County where David then lit the box on fire, Tekulve said.

The prosecutor says David then collected Marcus’s remains and threw them in the Ohio River.

Tekulve says the Carroll’s then faked the boy’s disappearance.

Thousands of people showed up at Julilfs Park in Anderson Township to search for Marcus.

David Carroll pleaded guilty to murder and gross abuse of a corpse and was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison.

David Carroll is convicted of murdering an autistic toddler in 2007. (Clermont County Prosecutor)

Liz Carroll then admitted they left Marcus in the closet.

Tekulve says Liz was convicted on all charges and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after more than 50 years.

Liz Carroll has begun her 54 year sentence in prison. (photo courtesy: Ohio Department of Corrections)

Amy Baker confessed to her involvement in the case but was not charged because she provided the information leading to the Carroll’s convictions, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Amy Baker

The prosecutor’s office says anyone who wants to submit a written statement about David Carroll’s parole hearing should send it to the Ohio Parole Board, Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, 4545 Fisher Road, Suite D, Columbus, Ohio, 43228.

Include Carroll’s name and his number, A54657, in the statement.

