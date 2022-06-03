Contests
Man indicted on murder charge following Columbia Tusculum shooting
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County grand jury indicted a man on a murder charge in connection with a May 5 shooting in Columbia Tusculum.

According to Cincinnati police, Antonio Collins-Bennet, 27, was arrested on May 24 following the death of 23-year-old Jeremiah Borders. Collins-Bennet was the prime suspect in the shooting investigation, police said.

On May 5, Borders was found in the driveway of an Eastern Avenue home, according to police. He was then taken to a hospital, where he died.

Since his arrest, Collins-Bennet has been in a Hamilton County prison where his bond is $500,000, court records show.

Collins-Bennet is also facing charges of felonious assault, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability, court documents show.

The 27-year-old is expected to be in court on June 3.

