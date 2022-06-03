New city building, police department being built in Elsmere

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - A new city administration and police department being constructed in Elsmere will soon bring more convenience to residents.

Prior to discussion of the new building, residents in Elsmere would have to do business at both the police department and the city building. Creating a new structure for both departments will allow for people to do business easier.

In 2017, the Elsmere officials asked for an engineering study on their current city building and police department. The study came back saying it would cost millions of dollars to rehabilitate both buildings.

While there have been some construction delays, such as supply chain issues and inclement weather, Elsmere Mayor Marty Lenhof says he is pleased with the progress.

“The outside of the building looks beautiful,” explains Mayor Lenhof. “I tell people to wait a couple of months before you come on inside. It’s been a little frustrating but with what’s going on it hasn’t really been that bad.”

The city building and police department will have a new home on Dixie Highway where Sid’s Drugstore once was.

This project is another step toward a redevelopment plan the city had a few years ago along Dixie Highway, says Mayor Lenhof.

The total cost of the project is about $6.6 million and does not involve any extra fee or tax increase for those living in Elsmere.

Mayor Lenhof plans to be moved into the new building this summer, but it all depends on the weather and the availability of supplies.

