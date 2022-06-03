New information released on fatal shooting of Cleveland man by CMHA police officer

Contests
By Avery Williams and Brian Duffy
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials have released new information about the fatal shooting of a Cleveland man Thursday afternoon by a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) police officer.

Demond Eskridge, 42, died after being taken to University Hospitals, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

The police shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. at the Union Square apartments located at East 98th Street and Union Avenue in the city’s Union - Miles neighborhood.

Cleveland police on Friday said CMHA officers were called out for a man throwing items from a seventh floor balcony.

Sources told 19 News the man appeared to be having a mental health crisis and was combative with police.

The man allegedly tossed objects including a bed frame, door, chairs, television and hatchet from the balcony.

CMHA Chief of Police Andrés González confirmed that officers responded to the 7th floor apartment where the objects were thrown from. Following their arrival, a CMHA officer and the suspect got into a struggle where the suspect got hold of the officers firearm. According to police the tip of the officers left index finger was bitten off at that time.

Police say the suspect then fired shots at a sergeant during the struggle, with officers shooting back following attempts at using a taser to stop the suspect.

According to Chief González, body cameras were rolling at the time of the incident, with the investigation still examining if the suspect had the officers’ gun at the time he was shot.

The officer’s injuries were non-life threatening, and police say he is home currently recovering.

The shooting is being investigated by the Cleveland Division of Police Use of Force team, as is protocol whenever an officer involved shooting occurs.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

