NKY motorcycle crash sends 1 to hospital

One person was taken to a hospital from a northern Kentucky motorcycle crash early Friday.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A motorcycle crash in northern Kentucky sent one person to the hospital early Friday, Boone County dispatchers confirm.

The crash was reported in the 9000 block of Wetherington Boulevard near Erpenbeck Elementary School at about 3:10 a.m.

Only the motorcycle was involved.

At least one serious injury was reported with one person taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to dispatch.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

