OSP: 2 dead in Clermont County crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are dead Friday in a head-on crash in Clermont County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. on OH-276 near Bauer Road in Batavia Township.

Two cars were involved, a minivan and a pickup truck.

Both drivers died in the crash. Neither car had passengers.

The victims are both male.

An officer at the scene speculated one of the victims was in his 50s while the other was in his 20s.

Neither was wearing a seatbelt, according to OSP.

No word on what caused the crash.

