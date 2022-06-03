Contests
Pleasant start to the weekend with sunshine

Mostly sunny skies and low humidity sets in for Friday and the first half of the weekend
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Less humid and cooler air has arrived in the FOX19 NOW viewing area, making for a great start to the weekend!

Crisp morning lows in the low-to-mid 50s are on tap for the next few mornings thanks to clear skies and during the day, sunshine! Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday! Low humidity will last through Sunday morning, but humidity creeps back into the tri-state ahead of moisture.

Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the Queen City for the first half of next week, though it doesn’t appear to be an all-day event each day. Highs will remain in the low 80s with overnight lows in the low 60s.

Beyond the 7 Day forecast, the Ohio River Valley will have below normal temperatures with highs in the 70s along with above normal rainfall through the middle of June.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

