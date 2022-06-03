Contests
Police: Man exposed himself at pubic library on West Side

Delhi police believe there could be more incidents that have not yet been reported.
Robert McClure
Robert McClure(Delhi Township Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police on Thursday arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly touched himself inappropriately several places in Delhi Township including at a public library.

Robert McClure is at the Hamilton County Justice Center on two counts of public indecency.

McClure exposed himself and touched himself inappropriately around 3:30 p.m. while seated in a chair at the Delhi Library on Foley Road, according to Delhi police.

He left before officers were notified.

Two hours alter, McClure allegedly touched himself inappropriately in the 5000 block of Delhi Pike in full view of the public. Again he fled.

Police finally found and arrested McClure some time later while canvassing the area in pursuit.

Court documents show McClure has multiple prior public indecency arrests and convictions. Police say he was also wanted on a felony warrant at the time of his arrest Thursday.

The photo below shows McClure in the clothing he was wearing during both alleged incidents Thursday. Police believe there may have been other acts of public indecency that haven’t been reported yet.

If you saw McClure engaging in this behavior, you’re urged to contact the Delhi Township Police Department at 513-922-0060.

Robert McClure
Robert McClure(Delhi Township Police Department)

