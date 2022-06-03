Contests
WATCH: Video released, shooters wanted in gunfight spanning Downtown Cincinnati

CPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects, believed to have been high-schoolers.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police on Friday released video showing a fight among supposed high-schoolers that spanned Downtown Cincinnati and resulted in 34 gunshots being fired.

It happened in the early morning of May 16.

The fight touched off around 1 a.m. near Rosa Parks Street and Second Street at the Banks near the riverfront, police say.

Police believe the suspects had attended the Dohn Community High School graduation ceremony at the Cintas Center that evening.

Suspects who fired gunshots in Downtown Cincinnati on May 16.
Suspects who fired gunshots in Downtown Cincinnati on May 16.(Cincinnati Police Department)

CPD spliced together multiple pieces of footage from surveillance cameras around downtown. The footage tracks the suspects as they move north from the Banks toward Central Parkway.

Along the way, 34 rounds were fired from two separate guns.

One of the guns has been used in nine separate shootings across the city over a 10-month span, police say.

The gunfire damaged the PNC Tower and Dixie Terminal, both historic buildings located on Fourth Street, and the Kroger Building, located on Central Parkway.

Police say a maroon four-door Chevy Impala from 2005-2009 picked up some of those involved following the fight.

Said a CPD spokesperson, “Any information regarding people seen in this video or the shots fired incident, can help bring our investigators one step closer to getting a crime gun off our streets and arresting those responsible for the shootings!”

If you have any information, you’re urged to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040 or the Central Business Section’s Investigative Unit at 513-352-5420.

