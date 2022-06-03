Contests
West Chester police locate vehicle in connection with pedestrian fatality

West Chester police found a vehicle in connection with a pedestrian fatality.
West Chester police found a vehicle in connection with a pedestrian fatality.(WIS)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) -West Chester found a vehicle in connection with a woman who was found dead Sunday, according to West Chester police.

Officers say they found the vehicle Thursday night at The Willows Apartment Complex off of Chesterdale Drive in Springdale.

It is unclear as to what vehicle they found, but officers said Thursday that they were searching for a white SUV in connection with the death of 46-year-old Sherry Haywood.

Haywood was found dead on Mulhauser Road, just west of State Route 747, on Sunday afternoon by a security guard from a nearby building, according to police. She died from multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

Police have not stated if they have a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Chester Police at 513-777-7270.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

