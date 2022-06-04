Contests
Beautiful Weekend!

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The weekend will be comfortable with low humidity and daytime highs in the low to mid 80s. Abundant sunshine is also in the forecast.

Next week looks showery. Most days have the chance of at least a pop-up thunderstorm in the area but no big systems seem to be on the way.

As we head for the middle of June the Climate Prediction Center says slightly cooler than normal weather will prevail around here.

