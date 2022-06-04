Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Breonna Taylor’s birthday weekend celebrated at ‘Evening of Elegance’ event

More than two years after Breonna Taylor was shot and killed inside her apartment, an...
More than two years after Breonna Taylor was shot and killed inside her apartment, an organization celebrated what would have been her upcoming 29th birthday.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than two years after Breonna Taylor was shot and killed inside her apartment, an organization celebrated what would have been her upcoming 29th birthday.

The Breonna Taylor Foundation hosted the “Evening of Elegance Breonna Taylor Birthday Bash” at Mellwood Arts Center on Friday evening.

The event was organized ahead of Taylor’s birthday on Sunday in honor of her life and to give back to the community, according to the foundation, similar to how Taylor gave to her friends, family and her career as a former medical technician.

“In just 26 years, Breonna Taylor was not only able to touch this community but the entire world,” Brad Harrison, the event’s host said. “The entire world kind of came together, and felt, and shared her story. So we want to continue that togetherness, and have the community involved and want to continue saying her name.”

COMPLETE COVERAGE: The Breonna Taylor case

Taylor was shot and killed during a botched raid by LMPD on March 13, 2020. In the two years since, LMPD has fired two of the officers involved in the raid, hired a new police chief, and tasked a civilian review board to look into the department’s disciplinary cases.

Louisville Metro also banned no-knock warrants in the city.

The Breonna Taylor Foundation said they want to continue honoring and remembering Taylor’s life and legacy.

“We just want people to continue saying Breonna Taylor’s name and remember the sweet soul she was,” Harrison said.

On Saturday, Taylor’s family will be part of the unveiling of Breonna’s Garden, a traveling art exhibit making its first stop in Louisville.

The exhibit, featuring a virtual display of photos and mementos honoring Taylor, will be unveiled to visitors at Roots 101 African American Museum and will run through Sept. 3.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of 9-year-old Ian Sousis was found in the Ohio River.
Body of 9-year-old boy found in Ohio River, Covington police say
First responders at the scene of a double-fatal crash in Batavia Township Friday night.
OSP names 2 dead in Clermont County crash
Suspects who fired gunshots in Downtown Cincinnati on May 16.
WATCH: Video released, shooters wanted in gunfight spanning Downtown Cincinnati
The settlement agreement resolves proceedings related to Duke Energy Ohio’s 2013-2019 expenses...
Duke Energy Ohio customers to receive a $133 credit this month
The Lebanon Correctional Institution is a state prison off Ohio 63 near Ohio 741 in Turtlecreek...
Lebanon prison correction officers quit amid investigation

Latest News

Morgan Owens gives makeup tips for summer glam looks
Morgan Owens gives makeup tips for summer glam looks
Coney Island's Summer Fair wraps up Sunday
Coney Island's Summer Fair wraps up Sunday
UC Track and Field team travel to Oregon for NCAA meet
UC Track and Field team travel to Oregon for NCAA meet
Lebanon's Charm at the Farm returns June 10-12
Lebanon's Charm at the Farm returns June 10-12
National Gun Violence Awareness Day (Will Thomas)
United in orange, gun safety advocates rally for change