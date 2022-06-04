Cincinnati police investigating shooting in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Avondale Saturday evening.

The shooting victim was found at 823 Blair Avenue near Reading Road around 5:15 p.m.

The coroner was at the scene.

Police did not give any information on suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX19 NOW for more information as it becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.