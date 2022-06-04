Covington police search for 9-year-old boy missing from NKY children’s home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Covington police are searching for a 9-year-old boy missing since Saturday morning.

According to Lt. Col. Brian Valenti with the Covington Police Department, officers are searching for Ian Sousis at Devou Park.

Valenti says that officers were dispatched at 9:30 a.m. to the area of the 200 block of Home Road for a juvenile who had walked away from the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky.

Valenti says that Sousis has walked away from the home before. He has been known to be in the area of McDonald’s, Gold Star, and Skyline in Covington.

Sousis is four feet and two inches tall and is wearing black shorts and a gray sleeveless t-shirt. According to Valenti, he now has shorter hair.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Kenton County Communications Center at 859-356-3191.

