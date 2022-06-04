‘It shocks me:’ Parole hearing resurrects trauma of young Tri-State boy’s murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Ohio Parole Board will decide next month whether convicted murderer David Carroll will be let out of jail 16 years after the death of a 3-year-old foster child.

It’s a case that left the local community heartbroken. Secelia Steward, who helped look for the boy on the lie that he was still alive, will never forget it.

“As long as I have the ability to speak, I myself will never stop sharing his story,” Steward said Friday night, hours after news of the parole hearing broke out of Clermont County.

The 3-year-old boy, Marcus Fiesel was living in foster care with David and Liz Carroll in 2006 when the Carrols wrapped him in a blanket and bound him with tape. Then they put him in a closet and left on a trip to Kentucky.

The boy’s temperature spiked to more than 100 degrees. Thirty hours later, the Carrolls returned to their Clermont County home to find Fiesel dead.

Prosecutors say David and his live-in girlfriend, Amy Baker, took the boy’s body to Brown County, where they burned it, before putting his remains in the Ohio river.

The Carrolls claimed Fiesel, who had autism, had disappeared, prompting thousands to search for him in a Hamilton County park. Steward was part of those efforts.

“We helped with everything that we could, just to bring him home,” she recalled. “When they found his remains, that took something out of me that I- that I will get back. That took the faith I had in humanity... and gave me a very big awakening.”

Baker confessed to investigators and was not charged. Liz Carroll’s case went to trial, where a jury convicted her. She’s currently serving a life prison sentence.

David took a plea deal and got 16 years to life in prison. Now, in July, he’ll have a chance at parole.

“It shocks me,” she said. “And to think that they’re gonna let a monster back out on the street that did something so horrific to a baby that had no chance. [...]He deserves life in prison. He does not deserve to get out at all.”

Changes have been made to the foster care system after Fiesel’s death. Local agencies started doing tougher background checks on foster parents as well as increased random home visits.

Additionally, officials now find out immediately when a foster parent has been arrested, something some believe could have helped Fiesel. David had been accused of domestic violence in June 2006.

“There are still flaws,” Steward said. “But I do believe that, they do, with the new protocols, have the potential to save other children in those situations.”

David Carroll was convicted of murdering Marcus Fiesel in 2007. (Clermont County Prosecutor)

The agency that placed Marcus in the Carroll’s care, Lifeway for Youth, was investigated and had its license revoked by the state in 2007.

The foster care agency appealed the state’s decision but ultimately lost that appeal.

The prosecutor’s office says anyone who wants to submit a written statement about David Carroll’s July parole hearing should send it to the Ohio Parole Board, Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, 4545 Fisher Road, Suite D, Columbus, Ohio, 43228.

