Warmth continues, rain chances on the way

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday night will be mostly clear with high thin clouds moving in late. Overnight lows will fall in the mid 50s for most.

Sunday starts off pleasant with sunshine. Later in the day, the sunshine will be partially filtered thanks to high level clouds moving in. This won’t bring anything but less blue in the sky. Highs will reach the low-to-mid 80s as things get a tad more humid in the afternoon - but still a beautiful day in store!

We’re tracking daily rain and thunderstorm chances from Monday afternoon through Wednesday night. With no presence of a big storm set up, odds for severe storms are low. Afternoon highs Monday will reach the mid 80s, but cloud cover will hinder highs Tuesday and Wednesday only in the low 80s.

Rainfall amounts will vary greatly based on where the afternoon and evening pop-up storms develop - as these storms could quickly bring some downpours in the tri-state. Folks who see the highest amounts of rainfall could see over 1.0″ of rain between Monday through Wednesday, though with pop-up storms, rainfall will be very localized - with even neighborhoods having drastic differences in rainfall after a storm each day. Point being, not an all-day washout forecast, but if you’re caught in a storm, it could easily washout your outdoor activities.

Thursday will be the driest day of the work week with partially clearing skies and seasonable highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Cooler highs can be anticipated for Friday into next weekend with chances of rain returning as early as Friday evening.

The Climate Prediction Center’s two week outlook features cooler than normal temperatures with near-to-slightly above average rainfall - so pop up rain chances and afternoon temperatures in the 70s can be expected through the middle of June.

Humidity is still low going into Sunday, but as it increases going into Monday, so does the storm chances.

