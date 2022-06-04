Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

What to know about Ohio’s free fishing weekend in June

(Source: ODNR)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The chance is quickly approaching for Ohio residents to fish for free, no license required.

The Ohio of Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is hosting its annual free fishing weekend on June 18 and 19.

That means any resident 16 years and older can fish public waters without purchasing a fishing license.

Where to fish: Map of Ohio's public waters

Other fishing regulations, like size and bag limits, remain active during the free weekend, ODNR said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The settlement agreement resolves proceedings related to Duke Energy Ohio’s 2013-2019 expenses...
Duke Energy Ohio customers to receive a $133 credit this month
First responders at the scene of a double-fatal crash in Batavia Township Friday night.
OSP names 2 dead in Clermont County crash
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
Suspects who fired gunshots in Downtown Cincinnati on May 16.
WATCH: Video released, shooters wanted in gunfight spanning Downtown Cincinnati

Latest News

Memorial Day Weekend.
LIST: Memorial Day parades planned around the Tri-State
Wicked Hickory BBQ food truck at Taste of Cincinnati on May 28, 2022.
Taste of Cincinnati returns Downtown for first time since 2019
Wicked Hickory BBQ food truck at Taste of Cincinnati on May 28, 2022.
052822_tasteofcincinnati_wxix
You can carry an open container in the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) with a...
Third time’s a charm: Westwood to hold DORA grand opening after rescheduling
Michael McKenney.
Family holds memorial, search for man missing for 2 years