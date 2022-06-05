Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Another Beaut!

logo
logo(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday starts off pleasant with sunshine. Highs will reach the low-to-mid 80s as things get a tad more humid in the afternoon - but still a beautiful day in store!

We’re tracking daily rain and thunderstorm chances from Monday afternoon through Wednesday night. With no presence of a big storm set up, odds for severe storms are low. Afternoon highs Monday will reach the mid 80s, but cloud cover will hinder highs Tuesday and Wednesday only in the low 80s.

Thursday will be the driest day of the work week with partially clearing skies and seasonable highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Cooler highs can be anticipated for Friday into next weekend with chances of rain returning as early as Friday evening.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of 9-year-old Ian Sousis was found in the Ohio River.
Body of 9-year-old boy found in Ohio River, Covington police say
First responders at the scene of a double-fatal crash in Batavia Township Friday night.
OSP names 2 dead in Clermont County crash
Suspects who fired gunshots in Downtown Cincinnati on May 16.
WATCH: Video released, shooters wanted in gunfight spanning Downtown Cincinnati
The settlement agreement resolves proceedings related to Duke Energy Ohio’s 2013-2019 expenses...
Duke Energy Ohio customers to receive a $133 credit this month
The Lebanon Correctional Institution is a state prison off Ohio 63 near Ohio 741 in Turtlecreek...
Lebanon prison correction officers quit amid investigation

Latest News

Tracking rain chances as we head into next week.
Pleasant stretch of weather continues before storms arrive next week
Warm end to the weekend before cooler conditions return along with showers and storms next week.
Warmth continues, rain chances on the way
Beautiful Weekend!
Catherine's Saturday Forecast
Catherine's Saturday Forecast