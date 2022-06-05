Another Beaut!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday starts off pleasant with sunshine. Highs will reach the low-to-mid 80s as things get a tad more humid in the afternoon - but still a beautiful day in store!

We’re tracking daily rain and thunderstorm chances from Monday afternoon through Wednesday night. With no presence of a big storm set up, odds for severe storms are low. Afternoon highs Monday will reach the mid 80s, but cloud cover will hinder highs Tuesday and Wednesday only in the low 80s.

Thursday will be the driest day of the work week with partially clearing skies and seasonable highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Cooler highs can be anticipated for Friday into next weekend with chances of rain returning as early as Friday evening.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.