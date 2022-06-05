Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Breezy and warm Monday with evening storms

Main concern is heavy rainfall with a few strong storms around sunset
Chances for showers and thunderstorms return for the first half of the work week with...
Chances for showers and thunderstorms return for the first half of the work week with temperatures sliding back in the 70s by next weekend.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night is mainly quiet with a few sprinkles possible in northern Kentucky or southeastern Indiana. Skies will remain partly cloudy with overnight temperatures falling in the low 60s. An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the greater Cincinnati area in far southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky until midnight with air quality being “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.”

Monday starts off with sunshine, but will quickly become partly cloudy as clouds increase through the day. Humidity will also increase through the day with afternoon temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the late afternoon and evening as a front approaches the tri-state. Storms will likely be sub-severe, but a few could be strong with heavy rainfall, gusty winds and small hail. Rain and storms become widespread Monday night into Tuesday morning, so many roads will be wet for the Tuesday morning commute.

Tuesday will see showers and storms decrease in coverage through the morning with variably cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Wednesday will have similar temperatures, but with a dry start to the day and afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday is dry with a mix of sun and clouds and cooler with highs in the mid 70s. The cooler conditions last through the weekend with chances of rain Friday evening through Saturday. Sunday will be dry under sunshine!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of 9-year-old Ian Sousis was found in the Ohio River.
Body of 9-year-old boy found in Ohio River, Covington police say
First responders at the scene of a double-fatal crash in Batavia Township Friday night.
OSP names 2 dead in Clermont County crash
Suspects who fired gunshots in Downtown Cincinnati on May 16.
WATCH: Video released, shooters wanted in gunfight spanning Downtown Cincinnati
The settlement agreement resolves proceedings related to Duke Energy Ohio’s 2013-2019 expenses...
Duke Energy Ohio customers to receive a $133 credit this month
The Lebanon Correctional Institution is a state prison off Ohio 63 near Ohio 741 in Turtlecreek...
Lebanon prison correction officers quit amid investigation

Latest News

logo
Another Beaut!
Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Tracking rain chances as we head into next week.
Pleasant stretch of weather continues before storms arrive next week
Warm end to the weekend before cooler conditions return along with showers and storms next week.
Warmth continues, rain chances on the way