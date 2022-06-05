Breezy and warm Monday with evening storms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night is mainly quiet with a few sprinkles possible in northern Kentucky or southeastern Indiana. Skies will remain partly cloudy with overnight temperatures falling in the low 60s. An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the greater Cincinnati area in far southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky until midnight with air quality being “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.”

Monday starts off with sunshine, but will quickly become partly cloudy as clouds increase through the day. Humidity will also increase through the day with afternoon temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the late afternoon and evening as a front approaches the tri-state. Storms will likely be sub-severe, but a few could be strong with heavy rainfall, gusty winds and small hail. Rain and storms become widespread Monday night into Tuesday morning, so many roads will be wet for the Tuesday morning commute.

Tuesday will see showers and storms decrease in coverage through the morning with variably cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Wednesday will have similar temperatures, but with a dry start to the day and afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday is dry with a mix of sun and clouds and cooler with highs in the mid 70s. The cooler conditions last through the weekend with chances of rain Friday evening through Saturday. Sunday will be dry under sunshine!

