Woman riding e-scooter hit by car in OTR, witnesses say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman was taken to the hospital early Sunday evening after being hit by a car in Over-the-Rhine, according to witnesses at the scene.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Findlay and Elm streets one block north of Findlay Market. (See map below)

Cincinnati police have yet to confirm the witnesses’ accounts.

The woman, riding a Lime e-scooter, was traveling through the intersection when they were hit by a car that “blew the light,” one witness told FOX19.

The woman went “up and over” the car, the witness said. Another witness told us the scooter became trapped under the car.

The first witness, a former paramedic, said he ran to the victim and administered aid, including stabilizing a part of her spine. The witness said the victim had a lower leg injury and “massive bleeding” from a head wound.

Bar rags were rushed out from a bar close to where the incident happened to slow the bleeding, the witness said.

EMS transported the person to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Cincinnati police blocked off the intersection for more than an hour afterward.

