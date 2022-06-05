Motorcyclist dies in West Price Hill crash, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal crash in West Price Hill Saturday.
Officers say Nicholas Van Kalker, 64, died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash in the 5100 block of Glenway Avenue around 12:30 p.m.
Kalker was riding a 2002 Honda VTX1800C motorcycle westbound in the right lane on Glenway. The driver of a 2001 Ford E-150 van, Elvis Smith, 63, attempted to turn left on Prosperity Place when the crash happened, police said.
Officers say that Kalker was not wearing a helmet.
Smith was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, police said.
Officers say that excessive speed and impairment do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.