Motorcyclist dies in West Price Hill crash, police say

A motorcyclist died as a result of a two-vehicle accident in West Price Hill Saturday, police...
A motorcyclist died as a result of a two-vehicle accident in West Price Hill Saturday, police said.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal crash in West Price Hill Saturday.

Officers say Nicholas Van Kalker, 64, died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash in the 5100 block of Glenway Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

Kalker was riding a 2002 Honda VTX1800C motorcycle westbound in the right lane on Glenway. The driver of a 2001 Ford E-150 van, Elvis Smith, 63, attempted to turn left on Prosperity Place when the crash happened, police said.

Officers say that Kalker was not wearing a helmet.

Smith was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, police said.

Officers say that excessive speed and impairment do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

