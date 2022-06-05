Ohio River Way paddles with purpose over 250 miles in 10 days

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Ohio River Challenge continued on Saturday with two voyager canoes carrying 20 local adventurers on what is a 10-day travel from Portsmouth, Ohio to Louisville, Ky.

They not only paddled for fun, but did so for a cause.

“Our goal is to be seen nationally - as a nationally recognized destination for adventure tourism with the collaboration among all of these cities and that’s what we’re doing,” Chair of the Ohio River Way Brewster Rhoads said.

The Ohio River Way is celebrating the Ohio River and raising awareness of what we have flowing by our communities.

“We celebrated the Ohio River Way, the launch of it here in Covington at Covington Plaza because this is the one spot in northern Kentucky where the bike trail, Riverfront Commons, actually connects to the Ohio River and Covington is in the lead by having the first canoe and kayak access ramp,” Rhoads said.

The Ohio River Way is bringing communities together to market the region as a unique destination with all of the activities one can do along or in the Ohio River.

“This is the fourth year we’ve done this trip, but the first time since we’ve really branded the Ohio River Way as the Ohio River Way. We used to be the Ohio River Recreation Trail and now we have a new logo, a new website a new look,” Rhoads said.

The website features a digital guide that features ramps, marinas, campgrounds and events along the Ohio River.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.