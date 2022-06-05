Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ohio River Way paddles with purpose over 250 miles in 10 days

Ohio River Way
Ohio River Way(FOX19 NOW)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Ohio River Challenge continued on Saturday with two voyager canoes carrying 20 local adventurers on what is a 10-day travel from Portsmouth, Ohio to Louisville, Ky.

They not only paddled for fun, but did so for a cause.

“Our goal is to be seen nationally - as a nationally recognized destination for adventure tourism with the collaboration among all of these cities and that’s what we’re doing,” Chair of the Ohio River Way Brewster Rhoads said.

The Ohio River Way is celebrating the Ohio River and raising awareness of what we have flowing by our communities.

“We celebrated the Ohio River Way, the launch of it here in Covington at Covington Plaza because this is the one spot in northern Kentucky where the bike trail, Riverfront Commons, actually connects to the Ohio River and Covington is in the lead by having the first canoe and kayak access ramp,” Rhoads said.

The Ohio River Way is bringing communities together to market the region as a unique destination with all of the activities one can do along or in the Ohio River.

“This is the fourth year we’ve done this trip, but the first time since we’ve really branded the Ohio River Way as the Ohio River Way. We used to be the Ohio River Recreation Trail and now we have a new logo, a new website a new look,” Rhoads said.

The website features a digital guide that features ramps, marinas, campgrounds and events along the Ohio River.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The settlement agreement resolves proceedings related to Duke Energy Ohio’s 2013-2019 expenses...
Duke Energy Ohio customers to receive a $133 credit this month
First responders at the scene of a double-fatal crash in Batavia Township Friday night.
OSP names 2 dead in Clermont County crash
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
Suspects who fired gunshots in Downtown Cincinnati on May 16.
WATCH: Video released, shooters wanted in gunfight spanning Downtown Cincinnati
The body of 9-year-old Ian Sousis was found in the Ohio River.
Body of 9-year-old boy found in Ohio River, Covington police say

Latest News

National Gun Violence Awareness Day
United in orange, gun safety advocates rally for change
Police said the shooting happened on Blair Avenue.
Cincinnati police investigating shooting in Avondale
The body of 9-year-old Ian Sousis was found in the Ohio River.
Body of 9-year-old boy found in Ohio River, Covington police say
What to know about Ohio’s free fishing weekend in June