Residents celebrate NKY Pride in Covington

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Residents from Northern Kentucky and others in parts of the Tri-State returned to Covington Sunday to celebrate NKY Pride with rainbow-colored flags, music, and a parade.

The parade started at Madison Avenue and ended at Goebel Park, kicking off NKY PrideFest. Over 80 vendors and local organizations attended.

Attendees, Secretary of New Richmond Pride Tina Staton, and VP of New Richmond Pride Jesse Luxe say that they understand what it is like growing up without support.

“I went to a homecoming dance one year with my boyfriend and my girlfriend, and she had on a suit, and I remember my father telling me, ‘if you ever came out and told me you were gay, that would be the end of it,” Staton said.

Luxe says that she has not come out to her father yet. She loves him but is nervous.

“It makes me terrified. I feel like I can never like fully be myself to him and be honest because I don’t want to break his heart. I don’t want to lose his support because I’d be an absolute wreck if I lost my dad,” Luxe said.

Staton says that pride events or celebrations are essential because it is the first time she felt accepted.

“You are who you are, and we’re here to accept and love you,” Staton said.

Staton and Luxe say that they will host the first New Richmond to help break down stigmas.

“We face a lot of hate, and we’re trying to turn that around.”

New Richmond Pride will take place June 10-12.

