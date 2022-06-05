Contests
United in orange, gun safety advocates rally for change

By Morgan Parrish
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - City officials, organization leaders and community members showed up in full force to call for an end to gun violence on National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

“We’ve experienced Columbine, Sandy Hook... nothing’s happened. That’s ridiculous,” Bob Mayer said. “Kids are dying, adults are dying. It’s not just schools... shopping centers, churches, backyards.”

The event was put on by Moms Demand Action. Hundreds of people held up signs demanding change, while others stood in front of the crowd and spoke on how they feel.

“We’re here because this country should be embarrassed about the number of guns on our streets and the number of kids we’re losing to gun violence. It’s a tragedy. It’s an epidemic,” Marty Mayer said.

“Look at all the gun violence that we’re been dealing with. If you just go with the last month between the mass shootings across the country and the shootings that are happening here in Cincinnati,” Pastor Jackie Jackson said.

Jackson is party of Everytown for Gun Safety. He said he knows first hand what it’s like to be touched by gun violence.

“I was shot at at 10-years-old along with a friend in our community by a trusted neighbor,” he said. “My oldest son who is 37-years-old was shot in the back and survived.”

In 2022, with already more than 200 mass shootings. he said this is why he came out to Fountain Square - to help make a difference.

“It’s harder to ignore the more people who have a voice so what I want is to get people activated, motivated and get them taking action,’ Jackson said.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

