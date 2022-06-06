10-year-old shot in head, taken to Cleveland hospital in critical condition

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS confirms a child was shot in the head overnight in the city’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood.

Emergency personnel responded around 12:30 a.m. Monday to East 77th Street near Donald Avenue for the shooting.

The victim, a 10-year-old boy, received serious injuries and is in critical condition, according to EMS.

Crews took him to UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital for treatment.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for more information.

