2 charter schools coming to Cincinnati in August

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two charter schools are coming to Cincinnati for the 2022-2023 school year.

IDEA Valley View, a school for K-2 and 6th grades, will be opening in Woodlawn. An IDEA school for K-2 and 7th grades will be coming to the former Cincinnati Christian University location in Price Hill.

The nonprofit, based in Texas, has had more than 70,000 college-bound students in 137 schools across Texas, Southern Louisiana, and Florida and now will add Ohio to the mix.

IDEA Valley View and Price Hill will add two grade levels per year until they serve grades K-12 and offer free bus transportation.

Any student who lives in Ohio can attend.

Officials with the charter school say that 100% of IDEA Public Schools graduates have been accepted into college.

“At IDEA, we believe that all children in Cincinnati and beyond should have the opportunity to go to college. It is deeply personal to me, as a native of Southwestern Ohio, to help provide more accessible options for our children,” Executive Director of IDEA Cincinnati Matthew Kyle said. “All children, no matter where they come from or what challenges they may face, deserve to have as many doors opened for them as possible. Our plan is that, with the support of our phenomenal families and IDEA’s committed team, those doors do indeed open for our children.”

The charter school offers free education with no entrance exams required. Students can still apply online. They can also accept their offer and complete registration.

Seats are still available.

