Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

2 charter schools coming to Cincinnati in August

Two charter schools are coming to Cincinnati in August.
Two charter schools are coming to Cincinnati in August.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two charter schools are coming to Cincinnati for the 2022-2023 school year.

IDEA Valley View, a school for K-2 and 6th grades, will be opening in Woodlawn. An IDEA school for K-2 and 7th grades will be coming to the former Cincinnati Christian University location in Price Hill.

The nonprofit, based in Texas, has had more than 70,000 college-bound students in 137 schools across Texas, Southern Louisiana, and Florida and now will add Ohio to the mix.

IDEA Valley View and Price Hill will add two grade levels per year until they serve grades K-12 and offer free bus transportation.

Any student who lives in Ohio can attend.

Officials with the charter school say that 100% of IDEA Public Schools graduates have been accepted into college.

“At IDEA, we believe that all children in Cincinnati and beyond should have the opportunity to go to college. It is deeply personal to me, as a native of Southwestern Ohio, to help provide more accessible options for our children,” Executive Director of IDEA Cincinnati Matthew Kyle said. “All children, no matter where they come from or what challenges they may face, deserve to have as many doors opened for them as possible. Our plan is that, with the support of our phenomenal families and IDEA’s committed team, those doors do indeed open for our children.”

The charter school offers free education with no entrance exams required. Students can still apply online. They can also accept their offer and complete registration.

Seats are still available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of 9-year-old Ian Sousis was found in the Ohio River.
Body of 9-year-old boy found in Ohio River, Covington police say
Two drivers in their 60s are dead in a wrong-way, head-on crash that shut down westbound...
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on I-275 crash
Cincinnati police at the scene of a crash in Over-the-Rhine Sunday afternoon.
Police: Woman riding e-scooter hit by car in OTR, critically injured
A motorcyclist died as a result of a two-vehicle accident in West Price Hill Saturday, police...
Motorcyclist killed in West Price Hill crash, police say
Police say that Leandre Heights died as a result of a shooting in Avondale Saturday.
Victim dies in Avondale shooting, police say

Latest News

Formula shortage
Gov. DeWine to give update on infant formula shortage
The complaining witness failed to show up for the court hearing, a judge told FOX19 NOW.
Case against ex-Bearcat basketball player dismissed
Three UC Track and Field athletes will be competing in the NCAA Championship meet in Oregon.
UC track and field athlete trio heads to Oregon for NCAA championship meet
OrthoCinsational Play of the Week: Lakota West celebrates state championship
OrthoCinsational Play of the Week: Lakota West celebrates state championship