2 dead in wrong-way, head-on I-275 crash

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Two drivers in their 60s are dead in a wrong-way, head-on crash that shut down westbound Interstate 275 in Hamilton County for several hours overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday near the US-42 exit in Sharonville.

The highway was closed until 2 a.m. Monday while troopers investigated the double fatal crash and due to the amount of glass and debris from the crash.

All lanes are now open.

A 2008 Chrysler Town & Country sedan that was heading the wrong way by traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes collided head-on with a westbound 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, according to Sgt. Nathan Stanfield.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Their vehicles held no passengers.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as a 66-year-old Forest Park woman, Nadyne Hawthorne.

Frank Smith, 69, of West Chester Township, was at the wheel of the Chrysler, troopers say.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, Sgt. Stanfield said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and may not be known for several weeks.

Sharonville Police Department, Sharonville Fire/EMS, Montgomery Police Department and the Blue Ash Police Department assisted state troopers at the scene.

