Bear caught on camera roaming around Lake County yard (video)

MADISON, Ohio (WOIO) - A bear was caught on camera this weekend taking a stroll through the yard of a Lake County home.

Molly West said her security camera alerted her late Sunday to movement in her yard on Wood Road in Madison.

When West checked the footage, she was shocked to see a black bear exploring her lawn.

Last week, the Lake County sheriff warned residents this might happen.

Sheriff Frank Leonbruno on May 31 said the department was receiving calls about a black bear roaming around Concord Township.

That’s about 15 miles away from Madison, where Molly spotted a bear for herself. Though, there is no word on if this could be the same one.

The sheriff said sightings are actually pretty common in Ohio, with 191 reports made during 2021.

According to Leonbruno, bears are most frequently witnessed in Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga counties as well as southern Ohio.

So, what should you do if you see a bear?

The sheriff said to call 911 if there is danger like an active attack.

But if the bear is keeping to itself, call 1-800-WILDLIFE to reach to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.