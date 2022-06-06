Bengals 2022 Ring of Honor class to be inducted in Week 4

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals’ 2022 Ring of Honor class will be inducted in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football.

The ceremony will take place during the Bengals’ primetime matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Season ticket members and suite holders have until June 10 to vote for this year’s inductees on the Official Bengals App.

The 2022 ballot includes 15 former Bengals.

Willie Anderson

Jim Breech

James Brooks

Cris Collinsworth

Isaac Curtis

Corey Dillon

Boomer Esiason

David Fulcher

Chad Johnson

Tim Krumrie

Dave Lapham

Max Montoya

Lemar Parrish

Bob Trumpy

Reggie Williams

The two inductees who receive the most votes will be enshrined in the Bengals Ring of Honor.

September 29th, on Thursday Night Football, two more Bengals Legends will be inducted into the Ring of Honor.



Just five more days left to vote for who will be inducted next. #RuleTheJungle #TNF — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) June 6, 2022

