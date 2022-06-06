Contests
Bengals 2022 Ring of Honor class to be inducted in Week 4

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals’ 2022 Ring of Honor class will be inducted in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football.

The ceremony will take place during the Bengals’ primetime matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Season ticket members and suite holders have until June 10 to vote for this year’s inductees on the Official Bengals App.

The 2022 ballot includes 15 former Bengals.

  • Willie Anderson
  • Jim Breech
  • James Brooks
  • Cris Collinsworth
  • Isaac Curtis
  • Corey Dillon
  • Boomer Esiason
  • David Fulcher
  • Chad Johnson
  • Tim Krumrie
  • Dave Lapham
  • Max Montoya
  • Lemar Parrish
  • Bob Trumpy
  • Reggie Williams

The two inductees who receive the most votes will be enshrined in the Bengals Ring of Honor.

