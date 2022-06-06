Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Case against ex-Bearcat basketball player dismissed

The complaining witness failed to show up for the court hearing, a judge told FOX19 NOW.
The complaining witness failed to show up for the court hearing, a judge told FOX19 NOW.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A domestic violence case against a former University of Cincinnati basketball player has been dropped.

The ex-Bearcat allegedly pulled his girlfriend’s hair and dragged her up the stairs, according to court documents.

Documents show that the alleged incident took place on April 28 at their shared residence in Millvale.

When the complaining witness failed to show up for the court hearing, the prosecution moved to dismiss the case, Judge Ginocchio confirmed to FOX19 NOW on Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of 9-year-old Ian Sousis was found in the Ohio River.
Body of 9-year-old boy found in Ohio River, Covington police say
Two drivers in their 60s are dead in a wrong-way, head-on crash that shut down westbound...
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on I-275 crash
Cincinnati police at the scene of a crash in Over-the-Rhine Sunday afternoon.
Police: Woman riding e-scooter hit by car in OTR, critically injured
A motorcyclist died as a result of a two-vehicle accident in West Price Hill Saturday, police...
Motorcyclist killed in West Price Hill crash, police say
Police say that Leandre Heights died as a result of a shooting in Avondale Saturday.
Victim dies in Avondale shooting, police say

Latest News

Formula shortage
Gov. DeWine to give update on infant formula shortage
Two charter schools are coming to Cincinnati in August.
2 charter schools coming to Cincinnati in August
Three UC Track and Field athletes will be competing in the NCAA Championship meet in Oregon.
UC track and field athlete trio heads to Oregon for NCAA championship meet
OrthoCinsational Play of the Week: Lakota West celebrates state championship
OrthoCinsational Play of the Week: Lakota West celebrates state championship