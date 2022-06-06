Case against ex-Bearcat basketball player dismissed

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A domestic violence case against a former University of Cincinnati basketball player has been dropped.

The ex-Bearcat allegedly pulled his girlfriend’s hair and dragged her up the stairs, according to court documents.

Documents show that the alleged incident took place on April 28 at their shared residence in Millvale.

When the complaining witness failed to show up for the court hearing, the prosecution moved to dismiss the case, Judge Ginocchio confirmed to FOX19 NOW on Monday.

