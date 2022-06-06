Cincinnati zoo offers Fiona livestreams with new virtual membership
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Fiona the Hippo fans can now watch her floating around every day in a live stream through the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden’s new virtual membership.
The members-only site includes the live hippo feed, videos, discounts to the zoo’s online store, and insider news.
According to Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard, the membership is $25 per year.
Fans worldwide can see Fiona, Bibi, and the rest of the family online. Maynard says they might see a live feed of Bibi’s newest addition due later this summer.
Current Zoo members will also be able to access the hippo cams live from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.
The zoo opens daily at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. Members can enter at 9 a.m.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.