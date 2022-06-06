Cincinnati zoo offers Fiona livestreams with new virtual membership

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Fiona the Hippo fans can now watch her floating around every day in a live stream through the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden’s new virtual membership.

The members-only site includes the live hippo feed, videos, discounts to the zoo’s online store, and insider news.

According to Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard, the membership is $25 per year.

Fans worldwide can see Fiona, Bibi, and the rest of the family online. Maynard says they might see a live feed of Bibi’s newest addition due later this summer.

Current Zoo members will also be able to access the hippo cams live from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.

The zoo opens daily at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. Members can enter at 9 a.m.

