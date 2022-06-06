Contests
Cincinnati zoo offers Fiona livestreams with new virtual membership

The Cincinnati Zoo will have live streams of Fiona with new virtual membership.
The Cincinnati Zoo will have live streams of Fiona with new virtual membership.(Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Fiona the Hippo fans can now watch her floating around every day in a live stream through the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden’s new virtual membership.

The members-only site includes the live hippo feed, videos, discounts to the zoo’s online store, and insider news.

According to Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard, the membership is $25 per year.

Fans worldwide can see Fiona, Bibi, and the rest of the family online. Maynard says they might see a live feed of Bibi’s newest addition due later this summer.

Current Zoo members will also be able to access the hippo cams live from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.

The zoo opens daily at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. Members can enter at 9 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

