Covington police continue to search for evidence on death of 9-year-old boy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Covington police are still investigating the death of a 9-year-old boy who initially ran from the Northern Kentucky Children’s Home and ended up in the Ohio River Saturday.

Lt. Col. Brian Valenti with the Covington Police Department says that boaters found Ian Sousis floating in the river. He was recovered in the area of the Villa Hills Marina around 1:45 p.m.

Valenti says that there is a video showing a staff member running after Ian Sousis 13 seconds after he ran out of the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky located on Home Road.

Covington police believe that Sousis left the home, went into the woods, and then north toward the Ohio River.

Investigators have additional footage from a doorbell camera of Sousis running toward the river, Valenti said.

According to the camera footage, Valenti said that Sousis was by himself and no one was following him.

It is unclear why he ran out of the home in the first place.

Sousis was initially reported missing around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Valenti said.

The investigation is being handled by the Villa Hills Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Covington Police Detective Gregg Andrews at 859-292-2271.

