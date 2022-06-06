Gas prices soar over $5 a gallon in parts of Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Record-high average prices for gas keep rising locally and nationally due to soaring crude oil prices as the Russian war on Ukraine continues.

On Monday, the average cost of a gallon of gas in Cincinnati rose to $4.83 at many stations, a rise of nearly 40 cents in the past week alone, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 637 stations in Cincinnati.

Prices in Cincinnati are now 68.8 cents per gallon higher than just one month ago and stand $1.89/g higher than a year ago.

However, some stations are charging well over $5.00 per gallon of regular gas, including Shell and BP on Union Centre Boulevard west of Interstate 75 in West Chester Township, according to GasBuddy.

It’s $5.19 per gallon for regular at BP and $5.08 at Shell.

The BP station in Reading on Reading Road is charging $5.09 per gallon of regular, GasBuddy reports.

Gas in western Hamilton County is $4.99 for a gallon of regular at the BP station on Old Rybolt Road in Dent and $4.87 at Shell nearby on Harrison Avenue.

The price of diesel also has risen dramatically by 11.5 cents nationally in the past week and costs $5.62 per gallon as of Monday.

AAA reports the average cost of gas in Ohio is $4.831.

The national average is $4.865 per gallon but many stations are charging more.

Indiana drivers already have been paying above $5.00 per gallon on average.

It’s $5.002 on average as of Monday.

Kentucky’s average cost for a gallon of gas is considerably lower at $4.660.

Last week, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear froze his state’s gas tax hike in an emergency step to prevent a looming rate increase as drivers struggle to pay soaring costs at the pump.

Kentucky’s gas tax increase of 2 cents per gallon was set to take effect otherwise on July 1.

Freezing the gas tax will save Kentuckians an estimated $35.4 million by early next year, Beshear annnounced.

GasBuddy’s Top 10 gas stations & cheap fuel prices locally are all located right now in northern Kentucky.

Topping the list is $3.97 per gallon of regular at Circle K at 3060 Dixie Highway in Erlanger and $4.49 at Costco at 800 Heights Boulevard in Florence.

A full list of gas prices is available on FOX19 NOW.

