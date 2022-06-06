Contests
I-275 West closed in Sharonville due to crash

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 275 is closed in Sharonville Sunday night due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. near the Lebanon Road/US-42 exit.

No word on the severity of the crash.

FOX19 is headed to the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

