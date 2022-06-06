I-275 West closed in Sharonville due to crash
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 275 is closed in Sharonville Sunday night due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
It happened around 9:45 p.m. near the Lebanon Road/US-42 exit.
No word on the severity of the crash.
FOX19 is headed to the scene.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.