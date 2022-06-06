I-275 West closed in Sharonville due to crash

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 275 is closed in Sharonville Sunday night due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. near the Lebanon Road/US-42 exit.

No word on the severity of the crash.

FOX19 is headed to the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

I-275 West is CLOSED beyond US-42 because of a crash. Use alternate routes, and check https://t.co/d4Hx8c9IGW for updates. — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) June 6, 2022

