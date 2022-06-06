Contests
Increase in home burglaries leads to reminder from police

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Colerain Township police say they’ve seen a recent increase in home burglaries over the past few weeks where criminals just walk into a home during the day through an unlocked door.

“During the summer we are in and out of our homes on a frequent basis and we need to lock the doors whenever we leave,” Colerain Township Police Chief Mark Denney said. “Even when we are out in the yard, lock any doors that are out of our sight.”

People who live in Colerain Township and leave for vacation may call (513) 321- COPS and ask that an officer perform a vacation check to make sure nobody has broken into their home while they are away.

Chief Denney says officers will make every effort to check the home on a regular basis.

Denney also reminds Colerain Township residents that they should report burglaries even if nothing of value was taken.

The police department also recommends taking photos and videos to regularly document your belongings, including noting serial numbers of electronics and other high-priced items.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

