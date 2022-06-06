Contests
John Cranley to practice law once again

Mayor John Cranley says he's running for Ohio governor.
Mayor John Cranley says he's running for Ohio governor.(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley is set to return to Keating Muething & Klekamp LLC, the law firm announced Monday.

Prior to his mayoral election, Cranley worked in KMK’s Real Estate and Bond & Municipal Groups from 2009 to 2013.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to KMK Law,” said Cranley. “KMK Law is an integral pillar in the Cincinnati region where I’ll be able to use my experience in leading results for the city into delivering results for the firm’s clients.”

Cranley’s practice this time will focus on tax increment financing, New Markets Tax Credits, solar energy projects, government relations, and public finance, according to KMK.

The former Cincinnati mayor’s experience in government finance is a great benefit for the firm, explained KMK Law Managing Partner Alan Fershtman.

“John Cranley provides KMK Law clients with a unique background of legal experience and government service,” said Fershtman. “To have John, former Mayor and City Councilman practicing at KMK Law is an honor for us and a great opportunity for the firm and our clients. John has strong expertise in the area of government finance and in the issuance of bonds and notes, and he is a proven leader in developing and administering economic incentive packages and in fostering economic development throughout the City of Cincinnati and the region.”

Cranley will also co-chair KMK’s government affairs practice, the firm announced.

Cranley’s bid to become Governor of Ohio fell short during the May primary elections. He conceded to Democrat Nan Whaley after the Associated Press called the race.

