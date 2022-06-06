Lawn care app ‘GreenPal’ expands to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals, recently launched in Cincinnati.

“We have over a million homeowners that have signed up to get quotes and we have over forty thousand vendors that have signed up across the US,” said Co-Founder, Gene Caballero on how many users are on the app.

The Nashville-based company is similar to ride share apps like Uber, Lyft or Wridz Cincinnati, only it focuses on any service that is needed outside, including lawn care.

“Homeowners looking for lawncare can go to our website or download the free app. They’ll enter in the address of the property that they want done and also the day that they want serviced. That alerts all the pre-screened vendors in the area that there’s a new lawn up for bid. Those vendors bid on the property based on the google areal view, google street view and the square footage. And all those bids go to the homeowner for review,” Caballero explained on how the app works.

With this process being done through the app or website, the entire process is contact-free. Homeowners can also look at reviews of the businesses before they choose what service they want.

The services that can be requested on GreenPal go beyond lawncare, as Caballero says, “we’ve actually had a fence done through GreenPal; gutter removal, gutter cleaning, gutter installation. Basically anything outside the home can be done through the GreenPal platform.” Even snow blowing, which, according to Caballero, was a popular request in Cleveland this past winter.

With the launch of the app services available in Cincinnati, the start only extends in a twenty-mile radius around the city. However, Caballero says that as the app gains users and vendors expand their service radius, the app will also grow beyond that initial twenty-mile radius.

The app services are available in forty-eight states, and are currently operating in cities like Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Los Angeles, San Antonio, Phoenix, San Jose, Fresno, New Orleans, Sacramento, Miami, Louisville, Cleveland, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Denver, Baltimore, Detroit, and St. Louis.

For more on this app and their services, you can go to their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.