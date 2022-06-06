Contests
At least 1 dead after vehicle crashes into Green Twp apartment building

By Mike Schell and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - At least one person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a Green Township apartment building Monday morning, a township spokesman tells FOX19 NOW.

It was reported in the 6700 block of Harrison Avenue near Interstate 74 at 9:38 a.m., Hamilton County dispatcher say.

Green Township police shut down the ramp off I-74 onto Harrison Avenue until further notice.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story throughout the day.

